Announcement of national party, its agenda very soon: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:38 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Hyderabad: In a significant development, TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced that he would soon launch a national party and the work is on to formulate agenda. He stated that just like he did before launching the Telangana movement, there has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields

“Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place,” he informed during his discussion with Karnataka former Chief Minister and JD (S) senior leader HD Kumaraswamy at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Kumaraswamy who came to Hyderabad following an invitation from the Chief Minister, pledged complete support to the latter’s endeavours to float a national party and bring a qualitative change in the nation’s progress. He also vowed to join forces with Chandrashekhar Rao in fighting against the divisive and communal forces which are conspiring to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the country.

During the three-hour marathon meeting, the duo discussed on the national politics including the BJP’s anti-people policies, the Congress party’s failure as Opposition party, the unity of Opposition parties and the way forward among other issues. They observed that the BJP’s destructive policies could lead to a political and administrative crisis in the country and its efforts to distort the nation’s history must be stopped.

Both the leaders agreed that the people of the country were waiting for an alternative political platform that will carry forward the spirit of the Indian Constitution by integrating all communities irrespective of castes, religions and regions. They arrived at a consensus that they should put an end to the BJP rule which has failed to address the basic issues and was focusing only on exploiting the emotional issues, for its political gains. “The upcoming general elections should be turned into the best opportunity to end the BJP rule,” they said.

The TRS President is learnt to have emphasised the need for the opposition unity to collectively thwart the divisive and communal politics of the BJP which was destroying the country. The duo reportedly expressed concern over the impact of the BJP’s unthoughtful policies. They agreed to work together to safeguard the federal spirit of the nation. Both the leaders have also felt that the Congress had failed to play its role as the principle opposition party and people have lost their faith in the grand old party.

On the occasion, Kumaraswamy asserted the immense experience of Chandrashekhar Rao, who achieved Telangana state by uniting all sections and led the movement in a democratic and peaceful manner, was required to the country in the current political scenario at the national level. He urged the latter to form an alternative front in the national politics and play a key role in the national politics.

Kumaraswamy strongly felt that the country needs Telangana model development which has been proven successfull on various fronts. Amid the rising demand from people of Karnataka and other neighbouring States for Telangana type of governance and its schemes, Kumaraswamy said the issue has come to his attention.

Stating that there was an increasing pressure on him from various quarters to enter the national politics, Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need for farmer-centric governance across the country. He explained about his interactions with leaders from various political parties, experts, retired civil servants, professionals and farmers over the last a few months.

Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLCs S Madhusudhanachari, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs A Jeevan Reddy, Balka Suman, S Rajender Reddy and others were present on this occasion.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had a luncheon meeting with TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao where they discussed about national politics and performance of both Telangana and Karnataka in various sectors over the years.