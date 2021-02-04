Annoyed over ‘traffic challan’, man cuts power supply to PS, traffic signals in Hyderabad

Police said A.Ramesh bore grudge against the police personnel after they issued a traffic challan to a minor boy, who was caught driving his two-wheeler without a valid driving license recently

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police arrested a contract employee of the electricity department on charges of disconnecting power supply to the police station and traffic signals here on Thursday.

Police said A.Ramesh bore grudge against the police personnel after they issued a traffic challan to a minor boy, who was caught driving his two-wheeler without a valid driving license recently.

Seeking revenge, Ramesh cut the power supply to the Jeedimetla police station and traffic signals on Wednesday. Based on a complaint from the traffic police personnel, the Jeedimetla police booked a case and arrested Ramesh. He was produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

