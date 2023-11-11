Another jolt to Congress as followers of Bhatti, Ponguleti join BRS

The Congress cadres were in a state of confusion as the main leaders of the party were quitting and joining the BRS one after the other

Published Date - 05:18 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Khammam: Congress suffered yet another blow in Khammam as main followers of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and ex-MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy joined the BRS.

The Congress cadres were in a state of confusion as the main leaders of the party were quitting and joining the BRS one after the other. It might be noted that former minister Sambani Chandrasekhar, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy‘s follower Koturi Manavatha Roy, party leaders Adavelli Krishna, Ramachandra Naik and M Venkat Goud along with ex-MLA Vuke Abbaiah joined the BRS on Friday.

On Saturday, Bhatti’s follower Sunnam Nagamani, a ZPTC member from Mulkalapalli and follower of Ponguleti, Konduri Sudhakar, joined the BRS in the presence of the party working president KT Rama Rao under the leadership of MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra. It was said that the CLP leader failed to get a Congress ticket for Sunnam Nagamani to contest for the Aswaraopet Assembly seat. On the other hand, Sudhakar, who quit his government job and joined the Congress expecting the Sathupalli Assembly ticket under the encouragement of Ponguleti could not get the ticket.

Alleging that their leaders used them in the pretext of getting them the party tickets, Nagamani and Sudhakar approached the BRS. They said their political future would be secure in the BRS and that they would work for the party’s victory in the ensuing Assembly elections.

In another development in Kothagudem district, YSRTP Bhadrachalam division coordinator Y Prabhavathi along with several mandal level leaders from Pedda Gollagudem village of Wajedu mandal and Barlagudem village of Venkatapuram mandal joined the BRS in the presence of MLC, Bhadrachalam election in-charge Tata Madhusudan.