Revanth Reddy repeats three hour power supply stance

Sat - 11 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Despite facing a severe backlash from farmers and within his own party, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is still firm that three hours of power supply was sufficient to the farming community.

In July early this year, the TPCC president had said at a meeting of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) in Philadelphia that three hours of power supply would suffice for farmers in Telangana.

The statement had triggered an uproar across the State, with farmers burning his effigies and even several senior Congress leaders questioning his authority to comment on such policy decisions. Revanth Reddy appears to be unfazed, and on Friday, in an interview with a news channel, stood firm that three hours of power were sufficient to farmers.

“One 10 hp motor will supply sufficient water per acre per hour. In Telangana, a majority of farmers own one to three acres land. For these farmers, three hours of quality power supply will suffice,” Revanth Reddy argued with media persons during the interview.

The TPCC president’s statements at the TANA meeting had already made many point out that the Congress was an anti-farmer party. Even senior Congress leaders like Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had asked Revanth Reddy as to who had given him the authority to make policy announcements from the United States.

“Does he (Revanth Reddy) own the party or is the Congress a regional party headed by him?” Venkat Reddy had asked.

Already facing allegations of selling party tickets, the fall out of Revanth Reddy‘s latest instance of shooting off his mouth remains to be seen.