Another video of Bandi’s son assaulting student resurfaces

In the new video, Bhagirath Sai is seen slapping and punching the victim in a hostel room, surrounded by a group of boys who too join in the assault.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:40 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Hours after Telangana BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay’s son Bandi Bhagirath Sai was booked for allegedly abusing and assaulting a college mate, another video of the latter thrashing a fellow college student surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

In the new video, Bhagirath Sai is seen slapping and punching the victim in a hostel room, surrounded by a group of boys who too join in the assault. The victim student reportedly suffered injuries in the assault.

Another video is out of Bandi Sanjay’s son goondaism..!! He should be kicked out of university. pic.twitter.com/yreqMJ01sA — Nikhil Reddy Gudur (@NikhilReddyINC) January 17, 2023

The latest video is reported to be from an incident that took place about two months ago at the campus of a private university in Dundigal, on the city outskirts, where the MP’s son is pursuing engineering first year.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, Bhagirath Sai surrendered before the Dundigal police, where a case for assault and verbal abuse was booked against him. He was accompanied by Karunasagar, a city-based lawyer. He assured to extend cooperation to the investigation and would appear before the investigation officer whenever required during the course of investigation. He was granted a station bail by the Station House Officer on a personal surety bond.

The first video of Bhagirath abusing and assaulting a batchmate had surfaced on Tuesday evening, following which a complaint was lodged by the college management and a case was booked.