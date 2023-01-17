Case booked against Bandi’s son for abusing, assaulting fellow student

Telangana police registered a criminal case against Bhagirath Sai, son of State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana police registered a criminal case against Bhagirath Sai, son of State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay, on charges of abusing and assaulting a fellow student on Mahindra University campus on the city outskirts here on Tuesday.

The registration of a case by Dundigal police came after a video in which the assault and the abuse was shown, went viral on social media platforms. Even as the video was doing rounds, another video surfaced in which the victim narrates the incident, but does not blame Bhagirath Sai.

The first video showing the assault and abuse of Sri Ram by a group led by a youngster, purported to be Bhagirath, went viral on social media on Tuesday. The video showed the victim cowering in fear being beaten and abused by the assailant, who is heard challenging the victim to lodge a complaint with the threat that he would be done away with.

Sometime later, another video surfaced with the victim, Sri Ram claiming that he and Bhagirath were friends and the incident occurred after he “misbehaved” with a girl who was the sister of Bhagirath’s friend.

He is heard saying, “My name is Sri Ram. I called and texted Bhagirath’s friend’s sister at 4 am to love me and misbehaved with her. As Bhagirath got to know this, he spoke on the same but I was rude that time, so, Bhagirath beat me up. But now we are friends. The earlier video is inconsequential now that we are friends”.

He goes on to assert that they all have forgotten the episode and that now there were no issues between them. “That video is useless. Whatever, happened is happened. Now, we are on good terms. The video is only being used to create differences between us and blackmail us,” Sri Ram says in the video.

Meanwhile, the Dundigal Police registered cases against Bhagirath Sai under different sections and investigating the matter.

