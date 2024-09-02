Another weaver ends life in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 05:18 PM

Representational image

Rajanna Sircilla: A weaver, Jakkani Sathish (22), died, allegedly by suicide in Sircilla.

A resident of BY Nagar, Sathish ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his home a few days ago. Satish, who used to work as a ‘vaipani’ worker, incurred debts due to lack of employment during the last few months.

He borrowed about Rs.1.5 lakh from private money lenders to run the family. He is said to have resorted to the extreme step unable to clear his debts.

Sathish was brought up by his sister Suvarna as his parents died 20 years ago. Ten years ago, Suvarna’s husband also died by suicide. She brought up Sathish by working as a beedi roller.