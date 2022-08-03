Anupam Kher impressed with the ‘RRR’ filmmaker’s simplicity

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Anupam Kher had the kindest things to say about Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli. On Wednesday, the ‘RRR’ filmmaker hosted Kher for a lunch at his Hyderabad home. ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor wrapped Rajamouli with a shawl as he entered his home for the first time.

Kher was impressed with Rajamouli’s simplicity and called him “simple, successful and a maverick”. “Thank you for your love, warmth, and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad. I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping. I love your simplicity and humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn,” Kher penned and dropped a video of the trio on social media.

The reason for their meeting is not yet clear, but fans are wondering if it is for a possible collaboration between them.