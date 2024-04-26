Narayana students shine in all-India open category in JEE Mains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 07:03 PM

Hyderabad: Narayana students clinched 1st, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th ranks in the all India open category in JEE Main results declared by the NTA on Thursday. Extending their dominance further, Narayana students bagged 28 ranks in the top 100, and 171 ranks in the top 1,000 all India open category ranks.

G Nilkrishna secured the 1st rank, H Vidith achieved the 5th, M Anoop got the 6th rank, M Sai Teja bagged the 7th rank, Chintu Sateesh Kumar secured the 8th rank and Aryan Prakash achieved the 10th rank in the All India open category.

Narayana Educational Institutions Directors P Sindhura and P Sharani, lauded the unwavering commitment of students, their families, and the institution’s academic and administrative staff for the extraordinary achievements.

“Narayana’s approach empowers students with conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, and motivates them to improve further through continuous evaluation and personalised feedback. Our micro-schedule facilitates proactive teaching and tailored instruction, while error analysis offers insights into areas of improvement. These along with students’ perseverance drive exceptional results in the JEE Main exam,” said Sindhura.

“Our proprietary learning platform, nLearn, has provided the students with a competitive advantage. With real-time progress tracking, teachers promptly addressed students’ queries, enhancing their preparation,” said Sharani.