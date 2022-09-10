AP: 89-ft Ganesh idol in Gajuwaka stands precariously

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Visakhapatnam: The recent rains have caused the 89-foot high Ganesh idol at Gajuwaka in the industrial belt here, one of the tallest set up in Telugu states for the recent ganesh festival, to slightly tilt towards left and stand precariously, triggering panic among the visitors on Saturday.

The police who were alerted asked the Roads and Building department to conduct a thorough inspection of the idol and give a report. They cordoned off the area and suggested the organisers immediately go for the immersion of the idol besides removing the curtains to facilitate devotees’ darshan from a distance.

The immersion programme was originally slated for September 18 and the organisers have now sought time till Monday to make the necessary arrangements for the ceremony.