AP BJP leaves it to high command

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh unit of BJP has reacted to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s announcement on electoral pacts.

In a statement released here on Thursday evening, it said: Pawan opines that there would be an alliance of BJP, TDP and Jana Sena in AP.

The alliance factor will be taken care of by our national leadership. For the time being, the BJP-JSP alliance will continue in AP.