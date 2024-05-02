Telangana: BJP asks for action against Speaker, destruction of party hoardings

The BJP State unit had earlier complained against the Speaker campaigning for the Congress party.

2 May 2024

Hyderabad: The BJP State unit has urged Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj to initiate action against Speaker Gaddam Prasad for violating the model code of conduct, besides directing the police to take stern action against those destroying party hoardings in different places in the city.

The BJP State unit had earlier complained against the Speaker campaigning for the Congress party. Despite the complaint, he was continuing to campaign and no action was initiated against him so far, the party said in a representation to the CEO on Thursday.

They also enclosed a copy of a news report which mentioned the Election Commission acting against Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Choudary for a political speech and Orissa Assembly Speaker in a similar code violation case.

The BJP leaders took strong objection over the party hoardings being destroyed by miscreants at different places in the city. Hoardings installed after obtaining permission from the Election Commission and other officials concerned were destroyed at VV Nagar Road, Dilsukhnagar and on the Dilsukhnagar Main Road, the BJP leaders said.

Soon after an FIR was filed against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his alleged involvement in morphing and circulating a video of union Home Minister Amit Shah, these attacks on the BJP party hoardings commenced, they pointed out.

“We are apprehensive that this may spread into districts. Congress workers in the guise of unknown entities may take recourse to similar mischievous acts,” the BJP leader said, adding that unauthorized hoardings and flexies were being installed across the city, “demonizing” the union government with “false narratives”.