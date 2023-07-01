AP BRS leaders pray at Tirumala for third consecutive victory of CM KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:34 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: The AP Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) unit leaders prayed to Lord Sri Venkateshwara at Tirumala for the third consecutive victory of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the ensuing elections.

Towards this, a few leaders led by BRS State leader A Krishna Prasad trekked the Tirumala Hills from Alipiri footpath, Tirupati on Saturday. They conducted special pujas as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Prasad said the BRS was expanding its horizon in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Thota Chandrashekhar and the party was taking its ideologies to the people even in the remote places. Andhra Pradesh was ruined under the Telugu Desam and ruling YSRCP governments. It was BRS party, which was fighting for the people’s cause, he said.

BRS Tirupati unit leaders Kollur Balasubramaniam, Bellamkonda Suresh, Gnaneshwari and others participated in the prayers.

