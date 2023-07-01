BRS will maintain its winning streak: Vemula

A hat-trick victory was in the offing for the BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said Vemula Prashant Reddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings V Prashant Reddy said on Saturday that a hat-trick victory was in the offing for the BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Congress leader and Nizamabad district Congress committee former vice president Thigala Santosh joined the BRS party along with his followers in the presence of the Minister in Hyderabad. Welcoming them into the party fold by offering pink scarves, he said the poor as well as the farmers were being looked upon by the Chief Minister as his two eyes and he was extending them all possible support with unique scheme being implemented for them. All sections of people in the State were happy.

The Chief Minister wanted to make people in the entire country happy by extending the Telangana model of development. The visionary rule of K Chandrashekhar Rao would continue for long in the State. The BJP has been spitting venom against Telangana while the Congress was indulging in conspiracies.

But the deeds of the State government under Chandrashekhar Rao would speak for the BRS. Marked improvement witnessed in the irrigation sector and farm sector, improvised facilities extended in health sector, fast changing the state of road communications and implementation of welfare schemes were the major strengths of the party, he said.

Others who joined the party on the occasion included Mortad Mandal ZPTC Badham Ravi, MPP Shivalingu Srinivas, Mandal Party President Kalleda Eliya, Vice President Subhash, Sunket Sarpanch Kadari Srinivas and Deputy Sarpanch Pridhvi.

