AP CID serves notice to Nara Lokesh Inner Ring Road case

According to the notice, Nara Lokesh has been asked to appear before the CID in person on October 4

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:46 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

New Delhi: The AndhraPradesh CID has served a 41A Crpc notices to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in the ring road case. The team went to Delhi and handed over the notice in the residence of TDP leader Galla Jaydev.

CID officials served notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

As the TDP leader has been staying in New Delhi for the last few days, a CID team went to the national capital to serve the notice. Lokesh has been directed to make himself available for questioning at CID office here at 10 a.m. on October 4.

The CID had filed a memo in Vijayawada ACB Court on September 26, naming Lokesh as the 14th accused in the case. The TDP General Secretary had moved Andhra Pradesh High Court for anticipatory bail in the case. During the hearing, the CID informed the court that it will issue notice to Lokesh under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code.

Since the arrest is not apprehended in the case, the court disposed of TDP leaders petition after directing him to cooperate in the investigation. Lokesh is son of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is already in judicial custody in Skill Development scam. The CID has already named Naidu as an accused in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case and AP FiberNet case and filed Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant petitions against him in Vijayawada ACB Court.

