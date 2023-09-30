Concern over failure to protect Buddhist sites in AP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:01 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Former Secretary to Indian government EAS Sarma has expressed concern over the failure to protect ancient Buddhist sites in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday, he noted that AP was fortunate to have a unique string of ancient Buddhist archaeological sites along its long coastline from Salihundam in the Srikakulam district up to Amaravati in the Palnadu district. The entire stretch has such rich heritage value that it should not only be carefully and professionally conserved but also sponsored as a world heritage stretch for recognition by the global community of archaeologists and by UNESCO.

“Unfortunately, the State government has fallen prey to the pressure of real estate agents and is taking steps that not only divert areas around those sites having potential archaeological evidence for construction activity but also permanently destroy their heritage value. It is sad for the people of the State to witness such callousness on the part of the government, while its counterpart in the adjacent Telugu State is proudly protecting its own archaeological sites and has been successful in securing recognition for them from UNESCO,” he pointed out.

In this connection, Dr. Sarma referred to reports that several States have proposed their respective heritage sites to UNESCO for similar recognition and they are awaiting a response from that world body, while it was unfortunate that not a single one among them belongs to AP! It speaks volumes about the State government’s failure.

“Ancient archaeological sites constitute the heritage of the people and no government has the right to treat them as private property to be disposed of at its will and pleasure. Such heritage sites belong to the present and future generations.

In addition to the ancient Buddhist sites of AP, there are several other geological features, and religious structures in the State, which have immense heritage value, and deserve similar protection and global recognition.

Either those who manage them are professionally not competent enough to be able to appreciate their value or are in outright connivance with real estate developers, as evident from the way they are subject to neglect and damage,” he observed, and noted that the role of the government in protecting the heritage sites is that of a public trustee and any failure to do so would constitute an outright breach of such public trust.