AP CM directs officials to take up Rs 1500 crore infra development works in Anganwadis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

File Photo

Amaravati : Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed the Women and Child Welfare Department officials to take up the Rs. 1500 crore infrastructure development works in all Anganwadis in three phases, implementing the action plan to cover all Mandals.

Addressing a review meeting on Anganwadis here on Tuesday, he asked the officials to constantly monitor the supply of milk and eggs to the children to ensure their quality.

He told them to formulate SOPs (standard operating procedures) using technology to ensure a foolproof and hassle free distribution of food items.

Besides ensuring that quality milk is served to all children, officials should launch a pilot project immediately to serve flavoured milk to children, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to formulate proposals on introducing teaching methods using smart TVs to give the best education to kids in Anganwadis.

While village and ward clinics should constantly monitor the health of the children in Anganwadis, better medical treatment should be extended to all children using Aarogyasri wherever necessary.

The Anganwadis, Medical and Health Department and Village Clinics should work in tandem to ensure nutritious food to all mothers and children suffering from anaemic problems, he said.

Also, a foolproof method should be developed to provide take home ration for all mothers, he said, and asked the officials to work favourably towards the children in all Government schools and Anganwadis as majority of children belonged to weaker sections.