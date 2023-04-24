| Ap Cm Jagan To Lay Foundation Stone For Bhogapuram International Airport On May 3

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the international greenfield airport at Bhogapuram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the international greenfield airport at Bhogapuram in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district on May 3 and he will also address a public meeting on the occasion.

According to information available here, the foundation stone for the airport will be laid near A. Ravivalasa and Savaravilli villages of Bhogapuram mandal, after which Jagan will address the public meeting there.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the pending works of Rs.194 crore Tarakarama Teerthasagar project and construction of Chitapalle jetty on the occasion at the same venue.

