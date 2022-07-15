AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy releases Rs.261.51 cr under YSR Vahana Mitra scheme

Published Date - 03:27 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday released Rs.261.51 crore to 2,61,516 benefiries at the rate of Rs 10,000 each under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme.

Addressing a public meeting here on the occasion, he said it was one of the poll promises kept within four months of coming into power. “We implemented this scheme even during COVID time. Ours is a government for the poor. We have credited Rs.1.65 lakh crore directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries during the past three years. No bribes anywhere, nor discrimination of party or caste. Every eligible beneficiary is getting the welfare schemes. This is the difference between the previous government and ours,” he stated.

Jagan also said that his government took less loans compared to the previous government. This was the only government in the country providing financial assistance to each of the driver-cum-owners of auto rickshaw, taxi and maxi cabs towards the needs of their vehicle and hand holding them at all times, he stated.

Also, his was not a government run for four rich persons and an adopted son, he said, referring to the ‘evil foursome’ of Chandrababu, Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi and TV 5.