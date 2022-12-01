AP: Concern over spread of scabies in agency areas of Vizag

Praja Arogya Vedika has expressed concern over the rapid spread of scabies among students in the agency areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Praja Arogya Vedika has expressed concern over the rapid spread of scabies among students in the agency areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district

Visakhapatnam: The Praja Arogya Vedika, affiliated to Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, has expressed concern over the rapid spread of scabies among students in the agency areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district and urged the government to take steps to control the disease and provide the necessary hygiene and medical attention to the students.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy here on Thursday, PAV general secretary T. Kameswar Rao noted that the situation was alarming with the disease rampant among the students in the various mandals of ASR District.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh: President Murmu to attend Navy Day celebrations on December 4

“Every student in the Hukumpeta mandal is suffering from scabies. Apart from Hukumpeta, the scabies is at an alarming rate in Araku Valley, Dumbriguda, Pedabayalu, Munchingput, Paderu, G Madugula,and Chintapalle mandals also. There are 122 tribal welfare schools, 22 Gurukula schools, 11 KGBV, 6 Ekalavya schools, 22 Government Junior and Degree Colleges and hostels. More than 60,000 students are studying in these 183 educational institutions. The disease has spread in all these schools, colleges and hostels. The scabies as you are well aware, it is contagious and spreads very fast, more so in winter. The students are unable to concentrate on their studies due to the dreadful disease,” he said.

He also stated that the disease had become a social stigma in the society, which would have serious repercussions in the future and called for appropriate steps taken on a war footing so that the students are able to pursue their studies with the much needed single minded devotion and fare well in the forthcoming examinations.

Kameswar Rao also alleged that when the PAV representatives tried to visit some of the schools, they were not allowed to do so. In 2016, the PAV organised several health camps and treated nearly 40,000 students with the help of some philanthropists, he recalled, and said it was prepared to extend support to the Government to treat and control the disease.