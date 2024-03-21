AP: Division Bench of High Court suspends single-Judge Bench verdict on 2018 Group-1 Mains Exam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 March 2024, 01:36 PM

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has suspended the single bench verdict that cancelled the 2018 Group-1 (Mains) examination and directed the state government to conduct the examination afresh, with the completion of the selection process within six months.

According to the division bench’s order, the officials recruited through the previous examination can continue their duties as usual till further directions. The state government had challenged the single bench verdict before the division bench.

Meanwhile, the next hearing postponed to the next week.