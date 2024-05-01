Teachers, taught to take TET together

Come May 20, in-service teachers of the government and local body schools across the State will sit along with teacher job aspirants, whom they taught in the schools, to crack the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024.

Hyderabad: In what could be a unique situation, candidates aspiring for teacher jobs will be striving to crack the teacher eligibility test along with probably those who taught them in the classrooms.

As many as 48,582 in-service teachers of the government and local body schools seeking promotion registered for the TET 2024. This comes following a recent High Court order that mandated qualification in TET for in-service teachers seeking promotions.

Of the total applications, 9,756 teachers applied for paper-I and 38,826 registered for paper-II with 22,369 for mathematics and 16,457 for social studies. Meanwhile, the overall registration for the TS Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 came down drastically this year with just 2,86,386 applications received as against 4,78,055 last year.

Of the total applications, 99,958 registrations are for paper – I, conducted for aspirants seeking to teach in Classes I to V, while the rest are for paper–II, held for aspirants seeking to teach in Classes VI to VIII. In the past few years, the TET attracted around 4 lakh to 6 lakh applications per year.

This year too officials anticipated a large number of applications since the inservice teachers looking for promotion have been asked to take the TET.

However, applications were not received as anticipated. One of the possible reasons for the fall in registrations could be attributed to the hike in application fees from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 2,000 for two papers.

The fee hike, according to officials, has been done as the test is being held in computer-based mode for the first time. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the website https: //tstet2024. aptonline.in/ from May 15. The test will be conducted between May 20 and June.