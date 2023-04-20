AP: Ex-Minister Kalva Srinivasulu held

Kalva Srinivasulu was taken into custody by the police amid tension in N. Hanumanpuram of Rayadurgam constituency

Anantapur: Former minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Kalva Srinivasulu was taken into custody by the police amid tension in N. Hanumanpuram of Rayadurgam constituency in the district on Thursday.

It is said that the local MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy of the ruling YSR Congress Party had thrown a challenge to the TDP to come for a debate on the development in the constituency and Srinivasulu, in quick response, went to the village and staged a sit in there in the afternoon along with his followers.

He was addressing the media when the police appeared on the scene and took him into custody to prevent any untoward incident.