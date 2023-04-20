Andhra Pradesh: Rain alert for few districts for next five days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:45 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Indian Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert with thunderstorms in some parts of the state for the next three days. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) also stated that a few districts like Machilipatnam and Anantapur will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms from April 21 to 26.

According to the AP IMD reports, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Nellore, Tirupathi, and Visakhapatnam will have partly cloudy weather with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on April 21, 22, and 23.

The showers may bring the temperature down after the AP people suffered extreme heatwave. On the other hand, APSDMA warned farmers in these districts to take all precautions necessary to protect their crops.