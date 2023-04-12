YSRCP, TDP ignored the interests of AP people for political gains, says Harish Rao

TDP and YSRCP were not raising their voice seeking special status to Andhra Pradesh, which was a promise made under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao addressing BRS Party workers during Party Athimiya Sammelanam in Andole of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the ruling YSRCP and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were busy trying to get into the good books of the BJP-led union government and ignored the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam in Andole on Wednesday, the Minister said both the parties were not raising their voice seeking special status to Andhra Pradesh, which was a promise made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014. Neither of the parties did not dare to make even a statement on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue too.

The Minister’s statement came in the wake of some Ministers in the Andhra Pradesh State cabinet taking objection to comments he made during a construction workers’ bhavan inauguration in Sangareddy on Tuesday. Harish Rao had asked construction workers, who arrived from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana, to enroll as voters here because the State had much better facilities. Rao said Telangana had paddy crops on 56 lakh acres, which was half of the total paddy cultivation in India in the Yasangi season. Telangana was also giving Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, round-the-clock free power supply, KCR Kit and many other schemes, which the Andhra Pradesh government could not even dare to implement.

Stating that the TDP came out of the NDA coalition government in 2018 as the BJP-led Centre delayed the process of giving special status, the Minister said the same TDP was now trying to get close to the BJP, ignoring the interests of Andhra Pradesh and its people. No political party in Andhra Pradesh was worried about the people and future of the State.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manusri, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran and others were present.