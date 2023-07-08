| Ap Guv Cm Pay Tributes To Y S Rajasekhar Reddy On His Birth Anniversary

AP Guv, CM pay tributes to Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on his birth anniversary

The Governor said Rajasekhara Reddy had endeared himself to the masses by introducing several pro-poor welfare schemes and made notable reforms in the agricultural sector.

By IANS Updated On - 11:38 AM, Sat - 8 July 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to former CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on his 74th birth anniversary, which is observed as ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ (Farmer’s Day), on Saturday.

The Governor said Rajasekhara Reddy had endeared himself to the masses by introducing several pro-poor welfare schemes and made notable reforms in the agricultural sector.

“Y S Rajasekhara Reddy will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution for the welfare of the people and development of the state,” tweeted Nazeer.

Remembering his father, Jagan Mohan Reddy noted that he always strove for improving the living standards of people and ensured that everybody stayed happy.

“These endeavours have cemented your place in people’s hearts. Your inspiration always leads me in achieving these goals,” tweeted Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Further, the Chief Minister said that Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary is a festival for everyone.

Rajasekhara Reddy was born on July 8, 1949 and died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009.