Time to get promises fulfilled, Harish Rao

Since the State is all set to celebrate its 10th Foundation Day on June 2, Rao said it was the right time to get the promises made in the Reorganisation Act fulfilled.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 11:42 PM

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) must have a strong presence in Lok Sabha to raise their voice for resolving the issues mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He said that Medak BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy will fight for the State in New Delhi if people here send him to Lok Sabha. Addressing the election rally at Jagadevpur in Gajwel Assembly segment, Rao said that the victory of BRS MP candidates will boost their morale to raise the voice for the cause of people even in the State Assembly.

Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of coming to power by making promises, he said that the Congress government had cheated people as they could not keep the promises.

The Former Minister has said that Revanth is not even accepting his challenge of fulfilling the promises. Rao said the BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao had also bitten the dust in Dubbak as people defeated him by a margin after he failed to fulfill the promises made by him.

Exposing the double standards of Revanth, he said the Chief Minister has said that he would not let anyone from BRS into his Party. However, he has said Chevella candidate Ranjith Reddy, Secunderabad candidate Dandam Nagendar, Malkajigiri candidate Sunitha Mahendar Reddy, Warangal candidate Kadiyam Kavya and many others were in BRS until recently.

BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy, Vanteru Prathpa Reddy and others were present