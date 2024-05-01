Narayana students excel in SSC exams

Of the Narayana students who appeared for the exams, 1,707 achieved a GPA of 9.8 or higher.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 May 2024, 12:27 AM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The tradition of excellence at Narayana continued in the TS SSC 2024 exams, reaffirming the institution’s premier position in the academic realm. 12.5% of Narayana students who appeared for TS SSC 2024 exams have achieved the coveted GPA of 10/10 and as many as 32,135 A grades were secured by Narayanites.

Of the Narayana students who appeared for the exams, 1,707 achieved a GPA of 9.8 or higher.

Also Read Telangana SSC: 10th class public exam results out

The average GPA attained by Narayana students stands at an impressive 9.1. Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, extended heartfelt congratulations to all outstanding achievers.