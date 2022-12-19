Principal arrested for outraging modesty of woman in AP

The APREI is also considering removing the woman a contract employee, from the job, according to reports.

Machilipatnam: The principal of Andhra Pradesh Minority Gurukul School here was suspended after a video showing him romancing a contractual woman staffer went viral on Sunday.

Police later arrested the principal on a complaint and sent him to remand on Monday.

When the video of a school principal B Ananda Kumar was being circulated on social media, the Secretary of AP Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS) R. Narasimha Rao suspended the principal and ordered an inquiry into the matter. The APREI is also considering removing the woman a contract employee, from the job, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the woman has complained to the police that the principal forcibly took her into the room and outraged her modesty.