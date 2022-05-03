AP Minister Botsa Satyanarayana visits Yadadri, praises CM KCR

Published Date - 09:17 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

File Photo

Yadadri: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Yadadri and showered praises on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for transforming the temple.

“I came here in 2015 and the temple has undergone an unbelievable transformation. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao developed the Yadadri temple marvelously,” said Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday.

The Andhra Pradesh Minister said he had prayed to the Lord to bless the Chief Minister and also prayed for the welfare and development of people in both the Telugu States.

He visited the temple along with family members. The temple priests extended traditional welcome and offered Vedaashirvachanam at the Addala Mandapam in the temple premises.

The Andhra Pradesh Minister said that after his son’s marriage, he had visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Tirumala and was now visiting Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Yadadri.

