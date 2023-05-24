AP: New facilities opened at Vizag electric loco shed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy commissioned Pit Wheel lathe, Electronic lab and AMM Stores Godown at the Shed

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy commissioned several new facilities at the Electric Loco Shed here on Wednesday.He commissioned Pit Wheel lathe, Electronic lab and AMM Stores Godown at the Shed, which will be useful in improving the maintenance activities and output of the Shed.

New pit wheel lathe constructed, is the additional pit wheel lathe and it will enable parallel “Loco wheel tyre turning operation “, that reduces loco down time in shed i.e loco waiting for wheel tyre turning and improves loco outage.

Traction converter is the major equipment in 3-phase Electric Locomotives for conversion of single phase AC supply to 3-phase supply to Traction Motors and generation of Electricity back to OHE from kinetic energy of Traction motors during Regeneration Braking. Electronic lab in the ELS will be useful for maintenance of this critical unit of loco and therefore, repairing and testing facilities are developed in this new electronic Lab for maintaining adequate number goods IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) – state-of-the-art power electronics loco motives) power module spares departmentally as well as reducing expenditure in procurement of IGBT modules.

