SCR to run special trains to clear extra rush during summer season

South Central Railway will run special trains between Kacheguda – Kakinada Town and Kacheguda – Tirupati

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda – Kakinada Town and Kacheguda – Tirupati.

Accordingly, the Kacheguda – Tirupati (07061) train will run on May 25, Tirupati – Kacheguda (07062) train will run on May 26, Kacheguda – Kakinada Town (07417) train will run on May 27 and Kakinada Town – Kacheguda (07418) train on May 28.

Enroute, these trains will stop at Shadnagar, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Kadapa, Rajampet, Renigunta, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Akividu, Bhimavaram, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

These trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches, SCR said.

