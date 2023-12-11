AP: Pawan Kalyan condemns Manohar’s arrest

Pawan Kalyan wondered why the government should arrest Manohar on Monday just because the latter staged a dharna demanding the road to be opened at the Tycoon Junction

11 December 23

Amaravati: Film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Monday condemned the arrest of JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar in Visakhapatnam and warned the government that he would visit the port city and fight if Manohar and his partymen were not released immediately.

Talking to media persons here, he wondered why the government should arrest Manohar on Monday just because the latter staged a dharna demanding the road to be opened at the Tycoon Junction.

The film actor alleged that the road was closed to favour the local MP’s real estate project for vastu correction.