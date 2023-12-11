YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:49 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy who defeated TDP leader Nara Lokesh in 2019 polls has resigned from YSRCP and also as an MLA. He submitted his resignation to Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker. He is said to be with the party attitude.

He has also served as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) from June 2019 until its reorganisation to form Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) on 1 August 2020.