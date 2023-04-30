AP: Six arrested in Vizag kidney racket

The CP also said further arrests were likely in the case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Representational image.

Visakhapatnam: Police have busted the city kidney racket and arrested six middlemen in connection with this.

The arrested were Dr. Parameswara Rao of Tirumala Hospital in Pendurthi, and touts Kamaraju, Srinu, Sekhar, Elina and Kondamma who targeted families which faced financial problems.

According to City Commissioner of Police Trivikram Varma, the kidney surgeries were conducted at Tirumala hospital illegally.

The surgeries were performed on Vinay Kumar and Vasupalli Srinivasa Rao and two doctors played a key role in it with Narla Venkateswara Rao, who was earlier imprisoned in a kidney racket, being the kingpin.

The CP also said further arrests were likely in the case.