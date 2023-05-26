AP: Stage set for annual Mahanadu of Telugu Desam Party

The stage is set to conduct the annual Mahanadu of Telugu Desam Party here during the weekend

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Rajahmundry: The stage is set to conduct the annual Mahanadu of Telugu Desam Party here during the weekend.

Already, the polit bureau of the party met on Friday and it will be followed by the delegates meeting on Saturday and public meeting on Sunday at Vemagiri in the historic town. Arrangements are made to seat about 15,000 in the plenary.

With soaring temperatures during summer, coolers are set up in the galleries. A statue of the party founder NTR is moved to the stage and the plenary would begin after TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, his son and general secretary Nara Lokesh and others paid tribute to late NTR.