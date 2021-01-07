AP to launch new housing scheme for middle class

The government will develop the layouts and allot to the beneficiaries

By | Published: 6:20 pm

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday took some key decisions to provide housing for middle class in the State by developing non-profit government layouts.

Addressing a review meeting at his camp office here, he recalled that during the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy regime, Rajiv Swagruha programme was implemented with a view to provide house-sites to the middle class at affordable rates in cities and towns. “Now we want to provide litigation-free clear titles at low cost. The government will develop the layouts and allot to the beneficiaries,” he said.

Noting that people who purchased house-sites from private persons were worried if the title was clear, had the necessary clearances or not which could be put to rest if the government took up the development of layouts, he pointed out, adding that the beneficiaries would get house-sites with clear title for low rates as the government had no intention to make profit out of it.

The Chief Minister also suggested that the plots could be allotted through draw of lots.

