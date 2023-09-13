AP: Two extra 3 AC coaches added to Janmabhoomi express

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Visakhapatnam: For the convenience of the passengers, the Railways has decided to augment two third AC Economy Coaches on permanent basis to Janmabhoomi Super-fast Express.

Accordingly, train No. 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi Express leaving Visakhapatnam was augmented with Two 3rd AC Economy Coaches on permanent basis with effect from September 10 and in the return direction from Sept. 11.

Also, keeping demand of the public in mind, it was decided to provide stoppages to Purulia-Villupuram-Purulia Express on experimental basis at Tiruvannamalai station.

Train No 22605 Purulia-Villupuram Super-Fast Express will stop at Tirukkovilur station at 17.40hrs for two minutes with effect from Sept. 26 and in the return direction the train no. 22606 Villupuram – Purulia SuperFast Express will stop at Tirukkovilur station at 12.44hrs for two minutes from Sept. 27.