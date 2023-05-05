AP: Vizag nursing students express solidarity with women wrestlers

AIDSO leader also remarked that the all powerful Prime Minister had failed to act even after the women wrestlers met him and poured their woes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Visakhapatnam: Nursing students in the city on Friday expressed solidarity with the women wrestlers who were protesting against sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India.

Addressing a large gathering of nursing students gathered at Andhra University grounds here, All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) city president K. Abhilash said it was a pity that Indian women wrestlers who won laurels for the country were forced to take to streets seeking action against sexual harassment. “What has Modi who gave a call for `Beti bachao, Beti padao’, to say this?” he asked.

The AIDSO leader also remarked that the all powerful Prime Minister had failed to act even after the women wrestlers met him and poured their woes, only reflected the apathy of the government to women’s problems, and condemned the highhandedness of Delhi police who meted out harsh treatment to the protesters.

He called for immediate action to bring to book the WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh.