Apollo Cancer Centres launch mural art work on breast cancer self-examination

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:11 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: In a unique initiative at using art as a medium to spread awareness on breast cancer, especially encouraging women to take-up self-breast examination, Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC) on Monday, has launched ArtCan, Kerala mural-artworks depicting eight simple ways of self-breast examination for women.

The Kerala mural art work, which have also brought out in a book format known as ‘Chitra Sutra’, were unveiled at Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Jubilee Hills by eminent painter Kalal Laxma Goud on Monday.

For the ArtCan initiative, the ACC had joined hands with mural artists and survivors to curate art that educates and empowers every woman about the importance of regular self-breast examination. Through Kerala mural art, each frame of the art work reflects the story of a woman who discovered this condition while performing a self-breast examination, acted on time and defeated cancer, a press release said.

On the occasion, Kalal Laxma Goud, said, “It gives me great pleasure to launch the campaign ‘ArtCan’. Art facilitates communication between patients and healthcare personnel by bringing forth insights on the part of patients that can be communicated to the world. ”

Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy, Director, Radiation Oncology, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said, “Our initiative, ArtCan, will create a silent conversation and leave a deep impression on the audience. Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer globally and accounts for 25 percent of all cancer cases in women. So, early detection is the key to better outcomes. We believe Kerala mural art is a unique medium to create awareness about breast cancer and the importance of self-breast examination (SBE)”.

Yosha Gupta, Founder, MeMeraki.com, whose artists contributed for the mural art, said “It’s truly fulfilling to work with Apollo Hospitals on this one-of-a-kind project, Art Can. We are glad that Apollo is using the powerful storytelling of traditional Indian art to disseminate important medical information that that can save thousands of lives. At the same time, this effort is shining a spotlight on India’s proud artistic heritage and our master artists, which really aligns with our mission”.

Surgical oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centres, Dr T.P. Bhandari and other senior doctors were present.