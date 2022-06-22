Apollo Cancer Centres, Datar launch blood test to detect breast cancers at early stages

Published Date - 04:49 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: Apollo Cancer Centres in collaboration with Datar Cancer Genetics, a cancer research company, on Wednesday announced the launch of a blood test that promises to detect breast cancers at early stages in asymptomatic individuals with high accuracy, which could help timely diagnosis and treatment.

Essentially, the blood test known as EasyCheck-Breast, provides knowledge about women’s susceptibility to breast cancer. A small quantity of drawn blood can help in the detection of breast cancer even before the first stage, Datar Cancer Genetics, said.

Last year, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) granted breakthrough designation to the blood test developed by Datar Cancer Genetics, which is located in Pune, UK and Germany. The company claims that the new blood test can detect early-stage breast cancer with an accuracy of over 99 percent.

Dr Prathap Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said, “With the collaboration with Datar Cancer Genetics, we are well equipped to diagnose breast cancers with the best in class advancements and treatments. I urge Indian women to get tested at least once a year”.

Rajan Datar, Founder and Chairman, Datar Cancer Genetics, said, “The blood test is the culmination of years of collaborative international research and innovation and has been developed, tested, and validated on population-sized cohorts.”

