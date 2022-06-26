Apollo Dental launched at Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: Apollo Dental, a subsidiary of the Apollo Hospitals Group, launched its 110th dental clinic at Jubilee Hills on Sunday. Providing all oral healthcare services under one roof including facilities for tooth or gum trouble, braces, dentures, aligners as well as more complex treatments like dental implants, emergency maxillofacial surgeries etc, was inaugurated by Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Along with video consultations, Apollo Dental will also provide patients the opportunity to utilize a unique AI assisted feature on WhatsApp, to help people get a free virtual diagnosis, before booking an appointment for an in-person consultation, a press release said.

Anand P Wasker, COO, Apollo Dental said, “thanks to some remarkable innovations in the field of dentistry, we look forward to offering our patients the best oral healthcare possible.”