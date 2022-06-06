Apollo Foundation organises plastic clean-up drive across Telangana, AP

Published Date - 04:48 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Source: Twitter/Apollo Foundation.

Hyderabad: On World Environment Day, Apollo Foundation’s Total Health organised a 100 km plastic clean-up drive in association with the Telangana Forest Department and the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department.

The event, registered on the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) website as an official activity in India, aimed at emphasising the adverse impact plastics and microplastics have with communities who live in the forest area.

The drive extended across 100 km from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR), Telangana, to the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), Andhra Pradesh. Teams also entered deep into the forest to tackle plastic hidden behind bushes and even in tree crevices. Over the next week, the Total Health team will expand its drive to 30 km more to Markapur, according to a press release.

Participants included teams from Total Health, Forest rangers and guards and Chenchu tribes people. Upto 105 kg of plastic were collected across both locations.

“We hope to draw the world’s attention to forest pollution that is harming not just the Chenchus, but all of us, at a macro level,” said Anneysa Ghosh Kumar, CEO, Total Health.

