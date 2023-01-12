Apollo Hospitals to organise 9th edition of IPSC on Feb 13, 14

The forthcoming conference will also be a part of the ongoing celebrations of Founder’s Day, an annual event that pays tribute founder and chairman of Apollo Hospital, Dr Prathap C Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

The forthcoming conference will also be a part of the ongoing celebrations of Founder’s Day, an annual event that pays tribute founder and chairman of Apollo Hospital, Dr Prathap C Reddy

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals will organize the 9th edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) along with the 10th international conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT) on February 13 and 14 in New Delhi.

The forthcoming conference will also be a part of the ongoing celebrations of Founder’s Day, an annual event that pays tribute founder and chairman of Apollo Hospital, Dr Prathap C Reddy.

Also Read Hyderabad: Regenerative Medicine Department to be established at Apollo Hospitals

The IPSC with a theme of ‘Dream, Dare, Design’, is a patient safety-focused conference that addresses critical issues in patient safety and provides an excellent opportunity to share views, exchange knowledge and establish research collaborations and networking. The THIT conference is healthcare and IT-based international conference and trade show in organized by the Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation, a press release said.