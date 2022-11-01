Apollo Medical College hosts 5 day inter-medical collegiate fest

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:29 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

The 3K run themed Run for a healthier life had over 600 medical students from different colleges, Professors and Consultant Doctors, participating.

Hyderabad: Commemorating its Decennial celebrations, Apollo Medical College is hosting the largest inter-medical collegiate fest till November 5 at Apollo Medical College, Jubilee Hills. The celebrations were kickstarted with a run, flagged off by actor Kartikeya Gummakonda of RX100 fame, Dr A. Rekha, Dean, Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Dr Surender Reddy, Principal, AIMSR and Aparna Reddy, COO, AIMSR.

Over 2000 medical students from medical colleges from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are participating in this largest inter-medical collegiate fest which has sports, literary-cum-cultural events spanning over five days. The spectrum of events include cricket, football, basketball, dance, drama, musical band, treasure hunt, dare to diagnose and many other activities, a press release said.