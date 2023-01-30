AIMSR hosts White coat ceremony in Hyderabad

A total of 150 students of the 2022 batch were welcomed into the medical fraternity by the faculty and were ceremonially "cloaked" with their white coats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Hyderabad hosted white coat ceremony, a memorable occasion for fist year MBBS students of 2022 as they take their first steps into the medical college on Monday.

A total of 150 students of the 2022 batch were welcomed into the medical fraternity by the faculty and were ceremonially “cloaked” with their white coats. The students dressed elegantly in white, later took the Hippocrates oath, a press release said.

Chief Guest, Dr. Uma Sekar, Vice Chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai presented the white coats to the students.

“The white coat ceremony implies that students can begin their medical practice. Since the medical education was revamped students begin to meet patients in the first year of their study and its appropriate to have white coat ceremony in their first year.

White court gives students an identity, confidence, authority, earns respect and trust from patients and a sense of empowerment. It makes you to commit yourself to the patient well-being,” Dr Uma Sekar while addressing the students said.

Dr. A Rekha, Dean, AIMSR, Aparna Reddy, COO, AIMSR, faculty and parents were present.