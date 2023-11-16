App-based cab services unavailable at Hyderabad airport

Acknowledging the unavailability of app-based cabs, RGIA has provided a comprehensive list of alternate services to facilitate hassle-free commuting to and from the airport. These alternatives include various radio taxi options such as Meru, Sky Cabs, and One Car.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:33 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has issued an advisory notifying passengers about the disruption of app-based cab services due to issues at the providers’ end. Despite this inconvenience, the airport assures travelers of a smooth transit experience by offering a range of alternative transportation services.

For those seeking car rentals, the airport recommends services like Srinivasa Rent a Cab, Ohm E-Logistics, Noori Travels, Prepaid Taxi & She Cabs, and Pushpak – Luxury Airport Liner.