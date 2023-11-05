Apple India: Record Revenue In September 2023 With iPhone 15 Series | Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple experienced robust double-digit growth in India during the July–September quarter, coinciding with the launch of the new iPhone 15 series on September 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, proudly announced that the tech giant had achieved an unprecedented revenue record in India during the September quarter (Q3). During the company’s quarterly earnings call held recently, Apple revealed quarterly revenue totaling a staggering $89.5 billion. Notably, the company experienced robust double-digit growth in India during the July–September quarter, coinciding with the launch of the new iPhone 15 series on September 22.