Apple Mixed Reality Headset: Features, Price, Pre-Orders, And Market

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 06:04 PM

Apple gets ready to launch the $3,500 mixed reality headset on February 2, aiming to broaden technology appeal. Compatible with millions of iOS apps, Vision Pro receives positive reviews, hinting at potential market growth.

