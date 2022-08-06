Apple unlikely to redesign standard Watch Series 8

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is unlikely to redesign the standard “Apple Watch Series 8”, with more significant updates planned for the rumoured “Pro” model.

A Twitter leaker named ShrimpApplePro has apparently obtained final production information for the “Apple Watch Series 8”, AppleInsider reported.

While the leaker was not clear, it seems they have access to at least one of the sealed boxes the new devices will ship in.

According to “Shrimp”, the “Apple Watch Series 8” design will stay similar to the Apple Watch Series 7 with no improvements. It will be sold in aluminum and stainless steel cases in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes.

It seems the aluminium colours will be limited to Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED), and Silver. Stainless steel colours are listed as Graphite and Silver. Notably, Blue and Green are absent from this list.

The titanium version of the Apple Watch won’t be available for the standard model either. This signifies that the rumoured “Pro” watch may have titanium and different colour options.

“Shrimp” alludes to the box in their possession, stating that it is sealed with stronger glue. That makes it more difficult for resellers to pass used goods as new.

It also seems the devices are entering mass production in August, so a September launch is likely. However, that may be speculation.